Emergency crews have been called to a crash involving a car and a van in the north-east.

Police were alerted to the incident on the A93 at Aboyne at 4.15pm.

A spokesman said: “It’s a two-vehicle RTC. No serious injuries.”

He added the crash, involving a Transit van and a Daihatsu car, happened near a community centre.

Police are currently on the scene directing traffic while they wait for the vehicles to be recovered.