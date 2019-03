Two vehicles have crashed at a north-east roundabout.

The incident occurred at the Cairnie Roundabout in Westhill this morning.

No one was injured in the crash, which involved a car and a van.

A Police Scotland spokeswoman said: “We were called to a two-vehicle, non-injury crash on the roundabout with the B119.

“The council have been called to attend over a damaged lamppost.

“The cars have been moved off to the side of the road.”

Keep up to date with the latest news with The Evening Express newsletter