Police were called to a north-east road after a two-vehicle collision.

Officers were asked to attend Pitlurg Junction on Hatton Road near Toll of Birness at around 7pm today after receiving reports of the incident.

A Police Scotland spokeswoman said: “The collision involved two cars.

“Officers are in attendance and one lane is blocked.”

It is not known if anyone was injured, though police said the Scottish Ambulance Service had not been called to the scene.