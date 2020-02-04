Police called after two-car crash at north-east roundabout

Emergency services are in attendance following a crash at a roundabout in a north-east town.

Police were called to the two-vehicle collision at the Gauchhill roundabout in Kintore shortly before 6.30pm.

The road is blocked as a result of the crash.

It is not yet known whether anyone has been injured.

A police spokeswoman said: “We received a report at 6.25pm of a two-vehicle collision.

“The road is blocked and an ambulance has been called.

“There is no information on any injuries.”

More to follow.