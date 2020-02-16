Police called after trees fall onto telephone wire in north-east

Police were called after two trees fell onto telephone wire in the north-east.

Officers were called to West Cookney, near Netherley, at around 6pm today after concerned residents told them strong winds had blown the trees onto the wire.

They were concerned the trees would fall onto two parked cars and contacted both BT and the occupants of the cars.

A Police Scotland spokesman said: “BT engineers have attended West Cookney and the owners of the cars have been contacted.

“Police were in attendance.”