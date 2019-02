Police were called to a four-vehicle crash in Aberdeen.

Officers were called to the Mounthooly roundabout at just after 10am today after receiving reports of the collision.

It is understood one car crashed into the back of two other vehicles and then crashed into the lorry.

Police said nobody was serious injured in the collision and the road is passable.

