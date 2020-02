Police were called to an address in Aberdeen after the sudden death of a man.

A 53-year-old male passed away suddenly in the Sheddocksley area of the city.

His death is not being treated as suspicious.

A police spokesman said: “Police were called to an address on Lewis Road in Aberdeen around 11.00am, on Saturday, February 15, following the sudden death of a 53-year-old man.

“The death is not being treated as suspicious and a report will be submitted to the Procurator Fiscal.”