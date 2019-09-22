Police called after sudden death of man in Aberdeen

Police were called to an Aberdeen property following the sudden death of a man.

Officers attended the property in the Glenbervie Road area of Torry at around 9am yesterday following the death of a 38-year-old man.

A police spokeswoman said: “The death remains unexplained, however there are no apparent suspicious circumstances and a report will be submitted to the Procurator Fiscal in due course as per protocol.

“Our thoughts are with his next of kin at this sad time.”

