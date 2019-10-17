Police called after sudden death of man in Aberdeen
Police were today called to an Aberdeen property following the sudden death of a man.
Officers attended the flat on Froghall Avenue at around 10am today following the death of a man.
A police spokeswoman said: “We received a call at around 10.05am.
“Police received a report a man had died at a property on Froghall Avenue, Aberdeen.
“The death is being treated as unexplained and inquiries are ongoing.”
A Scottish Ambulance Service spokesman said: “We received a call at 9.58am today to attend an incident on Froghall Avenue in Aberdeen. We dispatched one ambulance and a paramedic response unit to the scene.”
Keep up to date with the latest news with The Evening Express newsletter