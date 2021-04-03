Police called after sudden death of man at Aberdeen property

A man has died suddenly at a property in Aberdeen.
Police were called out to Springhill Road in Mastrick in the early hours of Friday morning.
A 44-year-old man had died suddenly, with the death being treated as unexplained.
However, there are not thought to be any suspicious circumstances surrounding the incident.
A police spokesman said: “Around 3.15am on Friday, 2 April, officers were called to a property on Springhill Road, Aberdeen, following the sudden death of a 44-year-old man.
“As with all sudden deaths, a report will be submitted to the Procurator Fiscal.”
Help support quality local journalism … become a digital subscriber to the Evening Express
For as little as £5.99 a month you can access all of our content, including Premium articles.Subscribe