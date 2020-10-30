Bag of leeks confused with machete after police called to Aberdeen community to track down person in bunny mask

Police were called to an Aberdeen community last night after reports of a person carrying a machete wearing a bunny mask.

They were contacted by a worried resident who reported seeing a person dressed dangerously on Provost Watt Drive in Kincorth at about 9pm.

Officers canvassed residents in the area asking if they knew anything about a person carrying a machete or wearing a bunny mask.

They also paid a visit to the Spar to ask questions there.

However, when they checked CCTV from shops in the area they found the culprit.

A person was seen buying a bunny mask from a shop along with a bag of leeks.

Officers realised a mistake had been made and closed the case.

A police spokeswoman said: “Someone thought they had saw a person wearing a bunny mask and carrying a machete but it turned out this was a bag of leeks.

“That’s why they were out speaking to people on Provost Watt Drive last night.”