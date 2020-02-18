Police called after one-vehicle crash on Aberdeen road

Police were called to a road in Aberdeen after a one-vehicle collision today.

Officers attended the junction of North Anderson Drive and the Lang Stracht at 11am after receiving reports of a collision involving one car.

A Police Scotland spokeswoman said: “We were called at 11am to a one-vehicle collision.

“An ambulance is in attendance.”

The spokeswoman said police records showed the road was closed but she was unable to say whether it was closed fully or partially.

It is not known if anyone was injured.