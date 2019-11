Emergency services were in attendance last night after a car crashed on a busy north-east road.

Police were called to the scene at the A96 near Kirkton of Culsalmond around 9.40pm yesterday.

No-one was injured in the collision, which involved one car.

A Police Scotland spokesman said: “We received a report of a one-car road traffic accident on the A96 at Kirkton of Culsalmond at around 9.40pm last night.

“There was no injuries.”