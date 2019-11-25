Police called after multiple-vehicle crash on north-east road

Emergency services were in attendance this morning after a multiple-vehicle crash.

Police, ambulance and the fire service were called to the scene between Sauchen and Alford on the A944 at around 10:52am.

A spokeswoman for the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service said: “We were asked by the police to attend with three appliances and the heavy rescue unit.

“By 11:13 we were advised that all persons were released from the vehicles and we ensured the area was safe.”

A spokeswoman for Police Scotland said: “We were called at around 10:50am this morning to attend a three-vehicle crash.

“There were no reports of injuries.”