Police called after motorbike crash outside Aberdeen medical centre

Emergency services are in attendance after a crash involving a motorbike at an Aberdeen roundabout.

The motorcyclist is believed to have come off his bike at the roundabout between Great Southern Road and Whinhill Road, outside the Whinhill Medical Practice.

Police were called to the scene shortly before 8am.

Keep up to date with the latest news with The Evening Express newsletter

A spokeswoman said: “We got the call at 7.50am reporting a motorcyclist coming off his bike at the roundabout.

“No ambulance was called and he is not thought to have been seriously injured.”