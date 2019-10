Emergency services are in attendance after a crash involving a motorbike at an Aberdeen road.

The male motorcyclist is believed to have come off his bike at the junction between the Parkway and the Balgownie Road.

A police spokesman said: “We were called at 9.20am.

“It is a one vehicle RTC involving a motorcyclist.There is no one injured.

“The council have informed of a reported oil spill on the road.”