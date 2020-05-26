Show Links
Police called after man found dead in Aberdeen flat

by Ana Da Silva
26/05/2020, 10:54 am
A man has been found dead in an Aberdeen flat.

Officers were called to Jamaica Street last night following the discovery of the body.

A police spokesman said: “We can confirm that the body of a man was found at an address in Jamaica Street in Aberdeen on Monday.

“The death is being treated as unexplained pending the results of a post-mortem examination.”