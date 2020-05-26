Police called after man found dead in Aberdeen flat

A man has been found dead in an Aberdeen flat.
Officers were called to Jamaica Street last night following the discovery of the body.
A police spokesman said: “We can confirm that the body of a man was found at an address in Jamaica Street in Aberdeen on Monday.
“The death is being treated as unexplained pending the results of a post-mortem examination.”
