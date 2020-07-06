Police called after man dies on north-east street

Emergency services were called to a north-east street this afternoon after a man died suddenly.

Police and an ambulance attended Turriff High Street at 3.20pm due to a medical matter.

The road was closed off for more than an hour, with residents urged to avoid the area.

Police confirmed that an 86-year-old man had died suddenly.

A spokesman said: “Around 3.20pm on Monday officers were called to the High Street area of Turriff following the sudden death of an 86-year-old man.

“There are not believed to be any suspicious circumstances.”