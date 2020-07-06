Police called after man dies on north-east street

Emergency services were called to a north-east street this afternoon after a man died suddenly.
Police and an ambulance attended Turriff High Street at 3.20pm due to a medical matter.
The road was closed off for more than an hour, with residents urged to avoid the area.
Police confirmed that an 86-year-old man had died suddenly.
A spokesman said: “Around 3.20pm on Monday officers were called to the High Street area of Turriff following the sudden death of an 86-year-old man.
“There are not believed to be any suspicious circumstances.”
Help support quality local journalism … become a digital subscriber to the Evening Express
For as little as £5.99 a month you can access all of our content, including Premium articles.Subscribe