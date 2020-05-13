Police called after huge tailback forms at north-east Burger King

Police were called to a north-east fast food restaurant after drivers queuing for its reopening caused traffic chaos.

Burger King, on Ashgrove Road in Elgin, had been scheduled to reopen its drive-thru at midday for the first time since the Covid-19 lockdown began.

However, the restaurant was forced to remain closed as a huge tailback formed.

Officers were called to help manage the traffic, which caused delays for other motorists.

Burger King is planning to open at least 350 of its restaurants across the UK by the end of June.

A scaled-back menu is in place to allow staff to socially distance while preparing food.

Police Scotland was contacted for comment.