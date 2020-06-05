Police called after fallen tree blocks north-east road

A section of a north-east road was partially closed due to a fallen tree.
The tree was down in Oldmeldrum just before Meldrum House Hotel along the A947 this afternoon.
A police spokesman said: “We were made aware of a tree partially blocking the A947 around half a mile from Oldmeldrum around 5.20pm.
“It was removed before officers attended.”
