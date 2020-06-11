Show Links
Police called after fallen tree blocks Aberdeen road

by Ana Da Silva
11/06/2020, 8:23 am
A section of an Aberdeen road was partially closed due to a fallen tree.

The tree was down on Baker Street and blocked the road yesterday evening.

A police spokeswoman said: “Officers were made aware of a fallen tree on Baker Street, Aberdeen, at around 11.10pm on June 10.

“There were no injuries and the council attended to clear the roadway.”