Police called after fallen tree blocks Aberdeen road

A section of an Aberdeen road was partially closed due to a fallen tree.
The tree was down on Baker Street and blocked the road yesterday evening.
A police spokeswoman said: “Officers were made aware of a fallen tree on Baker Street, Aberdeen, at around 11.10pm on June 10.
“There were no injuries and the council attended to clear the roadway.”
Help support quality local journalism … become a digital subscriber to the Evening Express
For as little as £5.99 a month you can access all of our content, including Premium articles.Subscribe