Police called after disturbance on Aberdeen to Edinburgh train

A number of Aberdeen trains are delayed after passengers caused a disturbance on board an early morning service.

The exact nature of the incident is not known, however, the 5.48am Aberdeen to Edinburgh service was stopped at Montrose, with a number of planned stops scrapped.

As a result following services, including the Inverurie to Montrose service and Aberdeen to Glasgow Queen Street train, have been delayed.

A ScotRail spokesman said: The 5.48am Aberdeen to Edinburgh was held at Montrose for approximately 20 minutes while the police attended a disturbance on board.

“The service made some of this time back up and arrived in Edinburgh 10 minutes behind schedule.

“There was minor delays to other services as a result.

Other services have also been delayed this morning due to “tarpaulins on the line” near Stonehaven.

Passengers on board the 7.52am LNER service to Kings Cross were told by staff the obstruction required the train to be “cautioned through the area”.