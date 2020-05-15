Police called after ‘disturbance’ in Aberdeen community

Officers have been called to an Aberdeen community today following reports of a ‘disturbance involving several people’.

A police spokeswoman confirmed police were called to attend the incident in the Tillydrone area just after 10am.

She said: “Around 10.15 am, police received a report of a disturbance involving several people in Coningham Terrace, Aberdeen.

“Police attended and searched the area.

“Inquiries are ongoing to establish the circumstances and trace those involved.”