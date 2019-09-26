Police called after crash on north-east road

Emergency services attended following a two-car crash in a north-east town earlier this evening.

Police were called shortly before 6pm after the collision on the A975 at Newburgh.

The crash involved a white Toyota CHR and a blue Ford Focus.

Nobody was injured, but one of the cars was partially blocking the carriageway.

The road has fully reopened.

A police spokesman said: “We were called at 5.55pm by a member of the public reporting a two-vehicle collision on the A975 at Newburgh.

“We attended and one car was found to be blocking the carriageway.

“There were no injuries.”