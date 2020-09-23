Police called after car overturns onto roof following crash in Aberdeen

A car has landed on its roof following a crash on in a residential area of Aberdeen.

Officers were called to Woodstock Road just before 9am after receiving reports of an overturned black Vauxhall.

The car is partially obstructing the road and the ambulance service is also in attendance.

A spokeswoman said: “Police dealing with a road crash on Woodstock Road, Aberdeen around 8.55am this morning, Wednesday, September 23. Inquiries are continuing.”

The extent of injuries is not yet known.