Police called after car overturns on north-east road

A north-east road is closed after a car overturned.
The single-vehicle crash happened on an unclassified road between Udny Station and Udny Green.
A section of the road, which is just off the A947 Aberdeen to Banff route, is closed near Hattoncrook.
There are no details on potential injuries.
As a result of the crash, bus services were rerouted to avoid the incident.
Due to a overturned car between Udny Station and Udny Green the 290/291 service will use the Unnamed road between Udny post office and Udny Primary School, both services will still operate between Udny green and Pitmedden as normal. pic.twitter.com/QZYO6irD4C
