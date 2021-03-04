Show Links
News / Local

Police called after car overturns on north-east road

by Chris MacLennan
04/03/2021, 6:04 pm
© DCT MediaPost Thumbnail

A north-east road is closed after a car overturned.

The single-vehicle crash happened on an unclassified road between Udny Station and Udny Green.

A section of the road, which is just off the A947 Aberdeen to Banff route, is closed near Hattoncrook.

There are no details on potential injuries.

As a result of the crash, bus services were rerouted to avoid the incident.

More as we get it.