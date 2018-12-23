Sunday, December 23rd 2018 Show Links
Police called after car damaged in hit-and-run incident in north-east town

by Craig Paton
23/12/2018, 7:01 pm
Police have been called after a hit-and-run incident in a north-east town.

A white Dacia Sandero, which was parked, was struck by another vehicle on Brucklay Court in Peterhead.

Officers were called to the scene at 2.23pm this afternoon.

It is understood that there was only minor damage to the vehicle.

It is also believed that the car is not currently blocking the street.

A Police Scotland spokesman said: “We were called to a hit-and-run incident in Peterhead, involving a white Dacia Sandero, and another unknown vehicle.

“The car was unattended at the time it was struck.”

Police have urged anyone with information to contact them on 101.

