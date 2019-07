Emergency services have been called to a one-vehicle crash on a north-east road this morning.

Crews from Police Scotland and the Scottish Ambulance Service were in attendance.

A member of the public called in the incident at 6.58am after spotting a black Vauxhall Corsa had come off the road on the B993 between Port Elphinstone and Kemnay.

A spokesman for Police Scotland said that the driver does not have any serious injuries.