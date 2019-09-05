Police called after bus and cars collide on Aberdeen road

Police were called to a road in Aberdeen after a bus and two cars collided.

According to police, officers were called to Powis Terrace in Kittybrewster at 6.50pm today after receiving reports of a three-vehicle collision.

A Stagecoach 727 airport bus was one of the vehicles involved and the other two were cars.

Injuries were described as “minor” by police.

A Police Scotland spokesman said: “There were cuts and bruises but nobody required to be seen by paramedics or hospital treatment.”

A section of road has been closed by police and there is congestion on Powis Terrace as far as George Street towards the city and as far as Great Northern Road and Tillydrone Avenue away from the city.