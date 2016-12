Police are today investigating after several caravans were vandalised at an Aberdeen caravan park.

The incidents, involving three caravans, happened at Manor Park Caravan Park near the city’s Auchmill Road yesterday afternoon.

The windows of the caravans were smashed following the incidents.

A Police Scotland spokesman said: “Three caravans were damaged and inquiries are ongoing.

“The incidents involved the windows of the caravans being smashed.”