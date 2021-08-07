Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape.
Police call for witnesses after moped rider injured in van crash near Fraserburgh

By Craig Munro
07/08/2021, 9:37 am
To go with story by Craig Munro. A witness appeal has been issued after a crash on the B9031 outside Pitullie. Picture shows; B9031 outside Pitullie. Google Maps. Supplied by Google Maps Date; 07/08/2021
Police have issued a call for witnesses after a moped rider was injured in a crash with a van on a coastal road near Fraserburgh.

The small van collided with the white moped near Pitullie on the B9031 between Sandhaven and Rosehearty, at around 1pm on Tuesday.

As a result of the crash, the rider was knocked off from his vehicle and sustained minor injuries.

Officers are now seeking people who may have seen the incident or the vehicles involved around that time, or who have a dash cam that may have captured it.

Constable Douglas Morrison of Fraserburgh Community Police Office said: “We are appealing for information and urge anyone who witnessed the collision but has not yet spoken to Police to come forward.

“We are also keen to speak to anyone who may have been travelling on the B9031 between Sandhaven and Rosehearty around the time of the collision with a dash camera or who saw the small white van or moped to contact police as they may be able to help with our investigation.”