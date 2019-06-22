Police call for Aberdeen public help with crime fight

Drug issues remain a problem in a city community – despite an overall reduction in crime in the area last year.

In the latest Rosemount police report, figures show officers raised 49 crime files between May 16 and June 17 – a fall from 94 on the same period the previous year.

The overall number of incidents logged also fell marginally from 367 to 365.

However, the report revealed drug dealing and misuse continue to pose problems for police in the area.

In the report Sergeant David Cowie urged residents to remain vigilant and report unusual activity to the police.

He said: “Illegal drug dealing and misuse continue to feature in our area. We, as the police, will continue to proactively tackle these issues but I would also like to ask for your assistance in spreading the word.

“If, as local residents, you see or hear anything that would assist police in tackling this issue, I would be very grateful if you could make contact.

“While we rely on trends, analysis and sometimes a good old fashioned police officer’s feeling about something, in many instances it is often the local householder who notices something out of the ordinary first. This will assist us greatly in being able to take action on behalf of local people.”

Midstocket and Rosemount councillor and north-east MSP Tom Mason said: “While any reduction in crime is welcome, there are clearly still issues locally for our police force to address.

“I am particularly concerned about ongoing problems around drug dealing and drug use.

“I would urge all local residents to be vigilant and pass on any information to local officers that could help stamp this out.”

Fellow Midstocket and Rosemount councillor Bill Cormie added: “It’s great news that the number of crime files has been reduced.

“The drug issue is a cross we all, sadly, have to bear and I would urge anyone who has seen anything to contact the police immediately.

“The police in Rosemount are doing a tremendous job with the help of the community.”