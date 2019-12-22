Police Scotland donate motorbike to north-east transport museum

A police motorcycle has been donated to a north-east transport museum after reaching the end of the road in its working life.

The motorcycle racked up 10 years of service with the Road Policing Unit and was then gifted to the Grampian Transport Museum, in Alford, to be used in an exhibition.

Most police bikes have their equipment taken off before being sold at auction. However, this bike has been donated with all equipment intact and is in good condition despite its long tenure.

Keep up to date with the latest news with The Evening Express newsletter

Mike Ward, curator at Grampian Transport Museum, said: “They do get a really hard time pounding the streets endlessly for years.”

The new addition will be placed next to a 1985 ex-Grampian police motorcycle, in a display which will compare the police motorcycles of the past and present.

Mr Ward said: “It’s interesting from our point of view as a museum because it’s one of the modern breed of police motorcycles.

“It’s interesting to contrast it with a much older machine and we can tell something to our visitors about the performance of these modern police bikes.”

He added: “They really are quite amazing. It’s a big lump, it’s very impressive.”