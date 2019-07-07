Police bid to recruit officers in Aberdeen

Police Scotland is holding a recruitment event to encourage more people to become officers or special constables.

The candidate briefing session is being held to help anyone interested.

It will cover the recruitment process and give advice on submitting a strong application.

Recruitment inspector Gavin Davidson said: “To increase the chance of candidates getting through the various stages, we hold candidate briefing sessions to give candidates valuable information and guidance.

“The sessions will explain the recruitment process and the skills and attributes we are looking for in prospective police officers/special constables.

“We will also give tips on how to highlight skills on the form and in interviews to maximise the chance of passing.”

The session will be held from 11am-1pm on July 19 at Nelson Street Police Office, Mounthooly Way.