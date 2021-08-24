Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape.
News / Local

Missing Aberdeen woman Debbie Newlands could have travelled to Glasgow

By Kirstin Tait
24/08/2021, 10:55 am Updated: 24/08/2021, 10:57 am
Debbie Newlands is missing from Westburn Road in Aberdeen. Supplied by Police Scotland.
A woman reported missing from Aberdeen may have travelled to Glasgow, say police.

Police have updated a missing persons appeal for Debbie Newlands who was  last seen on Westburn Road in Aberdeen on Sunday, August 22 at around 3.30pm.

It is now believed that the 51-year-old could have travelled to Glasgow.

When last seen, she was wearing black framed glasses, a white T-shirt, black trousers and black and white trainers.

She was also carrying a red shoulder handbag.

Ms Newlands is described as 5ft 4ins, and of large build with black hair which is usually tied in a ponytail.

Police are asking anyone who has seen Debbie, or has any information on her whereabouts to contact them on 101 quoting reference 3573 of the August 22.