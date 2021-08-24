Missing Aberdeen woman Debbie Newlands could have travelled to Glasgow

A woman reported missing from Aberdeen may have travelled to Glasgow, say police.
Police have updated a missing persons appeal for Debbie Newlands who was last seen on Westburn Road in Aberdeen on Sunday, August 22 at around 3.30pm.
It is now believed that the 51-year-old could have travelled to Glasgow.
When last seen, she was wearing black framed glasses, a white T-shirt, black trousers and black and white trainers.
Missing Person Appeal – Debbie Newlands (51) #Aberdeen
Have you seen Debbie? She has been reported missing & was last seen 330pm Sun 22/08/21 in Westburn Rd area.
Contact Police on 101 ref PS-20210822-3573
More details 👇https://t.co/A43p53eQJh pic.twitter.com/GKoJneBgPS
— North East Police (@NorthEPolice) August 23, 2021
She was also carrying a red shoulder handbag.
Ms Newlands is described as 5ft 4ins, and of large build with black hair which is usually tied in a ponytail.
Police are asking anyone who has seen Debbie, or has any information on her whereabouts to contact them on 101 quoting reference 3573 of the August 22.
Help support quality local journalism … become a digital subscriber to the Evening Express
For as little as £5.99 a month you can access all of our content, including Premium articles.Subscribe