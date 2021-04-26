Police discover £10,000 haul of kayaks in Aberdeenshire which could have been stolen from clubs across the UK

Police believe a collection of kayaks and equipment discovered at a north-east property could have been stolen from clubs across the UK over several years.

Officers are investigating after the haul, worth between £8,000-£10,000, was found near Inverurie last Monday.

They are also trying to track down the owners of the kayaks and associated equipment.

Constable Chris Williamson said: “It is suspected that the items were stolen from various kayaking clubs and events from across the UK, likely over a period of time.

“With that in mind, we are asking for anyone who has had kayaks or kayaking equipment stolen over the last few years to please get in contact.”

Anyone with information that could help the inquiry should call 101.