Police authority boss backs plans to move headquarters in Aberdeen

A police authority leader has been touring the north-east speaking about officers moving headquarters in Aberdeen.

Professor Susan Deacon, chairwoman of the Scottish Police Authority, the public body that holds Police Scotland to account, was leading a board meeting at the town house today in which “integration” is a hot topic up for discussion.

Tentative proposals were made in 2016 for Police Scotland to demolish Queen Street Police Station and move its staff into Marischal College – the home of Aberdeen City Council.

The move would save police cash on overheads and would allow them to work more closely with council staff in departments such as licensing, trading standards and social work.

Another argument in favour is that Queen Street is an ageing building lacking modern facilities.

On a visit to the north-east yesterday, Prof Deacon toured Buchan House in Peterhead and met police staff and Aberdeenshire Council workers who co-locate in the building.

She then visited Aberdeen and told the Evening Express she wanted to allay fears that losing a standalone police station at Queen Street would be a backwards step.

She said: “I understand why sometimes people are sensitive about a change being made to the old style of police station.

“But the fact is we, the public, don’t use police stations like we once did. Police-front counters still very much have a place in the police service but they are used very differently from how they were in a day and age before we had computers, mobile phones and so on.

Keep up to date with the latest news with The Evening Express newsletter

“It is important to move with the times and some of the old buildings are in poor condition and represent poor working conditions for staff. It is important for every public service to think imaginatively, to continue to adapt and change.”

Prof Deacon said it was up to Police Scotland to decide whether to leave Queen Street, it is dependent on negotiations with Aberdeen City Council, and SPA could only indicate a “direction of travel” to the police.

On the importance of SPA officials spending time in the north-east and across Scotland, Prof Deacon said: “It’s very important that we do engage in a range of different ways with people, communities and organisations right across the length and breadth of the country.

“All our meetings are held in public and shown live online and that openness is a fundamental part of the way we work.

“To be honest, there have been periods in the early life of the SPA when it was criticised for being insufficiently open and transparent.

“In the two years almost since I took over, it has been one of the most important things to me we operate in a way we recognise our public accountability.

“Alongside the formal meetings, it is every bit as important that we have less formal activities to meet with local policing teams.

“We want to spend time with those who are providing a police service on the ground – and that is what we’ve been doing in the north-east.”