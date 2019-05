Police have been called to a two-vehicle crash on a north-east road.

The incident happened shortly after 5pm on the B9170 Inverurie to Oldmeldrum Road.

It is understood that no one was hurt in the incident near the Barra Castle Farm shop.

A Police Scotland spokesman said: “There has been a two-vehicle road traffic collision on the Inverurie to Oldmeldrum road.

“It appears one vehicle may have shunted into another.

“It doesn’t look like there are any injuries with this incident.”

