Police attend two-vehicle crash on north-east road

Two-vehicles have crashed on a north-east road.

Police and ambulance crews were called to the scene on Golf Road in Ellon at 2.45pm today.

One vehicle was initially in the middle of the road but the route was passable with care, according to Police Scotland.

A spokeswoman added no one was hurt but an ambulance was called as a precaution.

She said: “We received the call at 2.45pm for a two-vehicle collision on Golf Road in Ellon.

“An ambulance was in attendance to check someone over as a precaution.”