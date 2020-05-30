Police attend two-vehicle crash in Aberdeen

Police attended a two-vehicle crash on an Aberdeen street this morning.

Officers were called to St Machar Drive, near to Aberdeen University, at about 9.15am.

The road was partially blocked for about an hour.

There are not thought to be any serious injuries.

A police spokesman said: “Officers were called to St Machar Drive, near to the High Street, following a two-vehicle crash which took place around 9.15am on Saturday 30 May.

“There were no reported serious injuries.”