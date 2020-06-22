Aberdeen road partially blocked following two-vehicle crash

A road in Aberdeen was partially blocked this afternoon following a two-vehicle crash.

Traffic struggled to pass on Faulds Gate in Kincorth after two cars were involved in a crash at about 4.45pm.

There were no reported injuries and the road was cleared a short time afterwards.

A Police Scotland spokesman said: “Around 4.45pm on Monday, 22 June, 2020, we received report of a two-car road crash on Faulds Gate, Aberdeen.

“No one was injured and details were exchanged.”