Police officers were called to the scene of a two-car crash on an Aberdeen road.

The incident occurred at the junction between Craigton Road and Springfield Road just before noon. No one was injured.

A Police Scotland spokeswoman said: “We had reports of a two car RTC just before 12pm.

“No ambulance was required.

“It involved a white Vauxhall Corsa and a silver Peugeot.

“Vehicle recovery has been arranged.”

