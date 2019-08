Police were called to a three-vehicle crash near a north-east supermarket.

The A920 beside Tesco in Huntly was initially blocked following the collision at 2.05pm.

No one was hurt in the incident.

A police spokeswoman said: “We received the call at 2.05pm for a three-vehicle road traffic collision.

“It was on the A920 beside the Tesco junction in Huntly. One vehicle was blocking the road but was removed.”