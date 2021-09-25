News / Local Police attend as vehicle collides with parked car in Banchory By Lauren Robertson 25/09/2021, 9:53 am Police attend the incident on Station Road. Police are currently on the scene of a two-vehicle crash in Banchory. They were called to the incident at around 8.30am on Saturday morning. A black car travelling along Station Road crashed into another that was parked at the side of the road. Police advised that there were no injuries as a result of the incident. It was also not necessary to put any road closures in place. A police spokesman said: “We were called to a crash on Station Road in Banchory at around 8.30am in which a car struck a parked car. “Officers are currently in attendance. “There is so suggestion of injuries.” Help support quality local journalism … become a digital subscriber to the Evening Express For as little as £5.99 a month you can access all of our content, including Premium articles. Subscribe