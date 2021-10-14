News / Local Police at scene as bus crashes into trees on Aberdeen’s North Anderson Drive By Lauren Taylor 14/10/2021, 6:35 pm Updated: 14/10/2021, 6:45 pm A bus has crashed in Aberdeen. A Stagecoach bus travelling to Elgin has crashed into trees on North Anderson Drive in Aberdeen. The number 35 bus from Aberdeen to Elgin has veered off the road and into trees on North Anderson Drive, near Ashgrove Road West at the traffic lights. One eyewitness said paramedics were on the scene checking over passengers on the bus. Stagecoach Bluebird posted on social media to explain that the bus planned to depart from Dyce at 5.37pm Continue Reading Pay only £1 today to read this premium article, and get 30 days unlimited access to all of our content, including special investigations, expert opinions, and more. Subscribe Help support quality local journalism … become a digital subscriber to the Evening Express For as little as £5.99 a month you can access all of our content, including Premium articles. Subscribe