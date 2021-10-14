Police at scene as bus crashes into trees on Aberdeen’s North Anderson Drive

A Stagecoach bus travelling to Elgin has crashed into trees on North Anderson Drive in Aberdeen.

The number 35 bus from Aberdeen to Elgin has veered off the road and into trees on North Anderson Drive, near Ashgrove Road West at the traffic lights.

One eyewitness said paramedics were on the scene checking over passengers on the bus.

Stagecoach Bluebird posted on social media to explain that the bus planned to depart from Dyce at 5.37pm