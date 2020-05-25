Police ask residents to check gardens, streets and outhouses as concerns grow for missing Aberdeen man Robin Green, 74

Police have launched an appeal to help trace a missing 74-year-old man from the West End area of Aberdeen.

Robin Green was last seen at Craigton Park at around 8am yesterday.

He is described as white, of slim build, around 5ft 11in tall with grey hair.

When last seen, he was wearing a light blue polo shirt with horizontal stripes and grey jogging bottoms. Robin may have been wearing a black jacket and carrying a small green hiking bag.

Inspector Chris Kerr, from North East Community Policing, said: “We are becoming increasingly concerned for Robin’s welfare and we are looking for the public’s assistance to help trace him safe and well.

“He is known to travel to the Deeside area, from Banchory to Braemar, extending to the Glen Dye area of Aberdeenshire where he engages in hill walking and we are focusing some search activity in these areas.

“I would ask residents in these communities to check their gardens, streets and outhouses for any signs of Mr Green.

“I would urge anyone who may have seen Robin or anyone matching this description to get in contact with police.

“If anyone has any information on his whereabouts please contact officers on 101 quoting incident number 1338 of Sunday, 24 May, 2020.”