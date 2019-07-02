Tuesday, July 2nd 2019 Show Links
Police ask for witnesses after car set on fire in north-east layby

by Lauren Jack
02/07/2019, 12:17 pm Updated: 02/07/2019, 12:51 pm
Police are appealing for witnesses after a car was torched in north-east.

The blue Vauxhall Corsa was set on fire three miles south of Banff on the A97 at 11:45pm on Sunday.

Anyone with any information should call the police on 101 using reference number CF0164510719.

