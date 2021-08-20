Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape.
News / Local

Police ask for help in search for missing Elgin man Murray McLaren

By Craig Munro
20/08/2021, 11:12 am
Murray McLaren was last seen in Elgin yesterday evening. Picture from Police Scotland

Police have issued an appeal for a man who has been reported missing in the Elgin area.

Murray Alexander McLaren, 37, was last seen close to Dr Gray’s Hospital in the town at around 8.30pm yesterday.

Mr McLaren is 6ft 2in and of muscular build, with ginger hair and a beard.

When he was last seen, he was wearing a royal blue hoodie and jogging bottoms, and he was carrying a black backpack.

Anyone who has knowledge of his whereabouts or has information that could help to trace him is asked to contact police on 101, quoting incident number PS-20210819-3534.