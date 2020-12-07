More than 20 people have been arrested in the north-east for breaching coronavirus regulations.

Police Scotland enforcement data released on a weekly basis has shown that for the North East Division, which covers Aberdeen, Aberdeenshire and Moray, 23 people have been arrested since April for breaking Covid-19 laws.

In the region, 201 people have also been issued a fixed penalty notice, with one of those persons issued a fixed penalty notice for breaching travel regulations.

In addition to this, since the record of incidents began at the end of March, 2,412 have been dispersed when informed, and a further 1,002 people were dispersed but only when instructed.

A total of 54 people in the north-east had to be dispersed using reasonable force.

The figures are said to be indicative only, as the system for recording enforcement action requires police officers to manually record it themselves, deciding what level of force they felt they had to use.

The region has some of the lowest totals recorded across Scotland for enforcement activity, with the largest amount of police intervention recorded in Glasgow.

More pressures on police service

Hazlehead councillor Martin Greig and Liberal Democrat spokesman on law and order said: “There has been much police focus on enforcement. This is welcome since their intervention will encourage better conduct.

“Urban contexts within a police division will likely have higher levels of non-conformity requiring police presence.

“The pandemic is putting additional and new pressures on the police service. The teams will always respond as quickly and as effectively as possible when there are problems and violations.

“People should appreciate that we not only share the same responsibility to follow health advice, but everyone also has to do anything possible to avoid the need for police intervention.

“It’s not fair to misbehave because breaking the rules affects the wellbeing of others, including police and other emergency service personnel who have to deal with the problem. They should not be put in unnecessary risk due to selfish behaviour of a few.”

Superintendent Kate Stephen, from the North East Division, said “The Chief Constable has made it clear that we are asking people to take personal responsibility to do the right thing and remember that the purpose of these measures is to aid the collective effort to protect the NHS and save lives by preventing the virus from spreading.

“As we have consistently said over the past several months, the vast majority of the public have been complying with the regulations.

“The policing approach we adopted from the outset of the pandemic will not change. Our officers throughout the north-east will continue to engage with the public, explain the legislation and guidance, and encourage compliance. We will use enforcement as a last resort where there is a clear breach of the legislation.”