A prisoner who escaped from custody in Aberdeen has been traced and arrested by police.

Jed Duncan absconded from G4S custody outside Aberdeen Sheriff Court at around 11.40am on Wednesday, 16 January. He was traced this afternoon.

The 23-year-old is expected to appear at Aberdeen Sheriff Court on Monday.

Chief Inspector Neil McDonald said: “We are grateful to members of the public who assisted with enquiries and those who shared our earlier appeal.”